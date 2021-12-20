Anderson Silva Opens Up As a Heavy Favorite to Fight Jake Paul Next

Jake Paul has the whole world wondering who he will fight next.

The 24 year-old influencer would prove his doubters wrong once again when he faced off against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in Tampa. The rematch would occur over the weekend, but this time it wouldn’t go over the distance.

Paul would pack a punch, knocking out Woodley with a hurling haymaker in round 6. With 2 wins over the MMA fighter and 5 wins overall as a professional, Paul is now plotting his next move.

What’s Next?

There is a lot of different routes the YouTuber can take. He can revisit his originally scheduled opponent, Tommy Fury, but that’s not the only option for Paul. There is a long list of choices that ‘The Problem Child’ can pick from and it doesn’t end with a boxer like Fury.

The Odds

Here is just a few opponents that Paul could potentially face, with their odds attached:

Anderson Silva: 3/1

Tommy Fury: 7/2

Dillon Danis: 7/1

Nate Diaz: 7/1

Conor McGregor: 15/2

Jorge Masvidal: 15/2

Deron Williams: 9/1

Floyd Mayweather: 12/1

KSI: 12/1

Oscar De La Hoya: 12/1

Mike Tyson: 25/1

Canelo Alvarez: 33/1 (The odds are provided by BetOnline.AG, h/t: MMA Fighting)

‘The Spider’ Leads The Running Anderson Silva is up on the list, having the best odds out of everybody. The former UFC Middleweight Champion may be 46 years old, but he can still fight. Since the dawn of his UFC release, Silva has crossed over into the boxing world with much success.

Stepping into the ring, Silva has won two straight against former boxing champ Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. as well as fellow former UFC Champ Tito Ortiz.

In second place, comes Tommy Fury. He was booked to fight Paul last weekend, but pulled out of the fight due to injuries. Paul has considered waiting to take a fight with Fury until years later. That way, it can serve as a punishment for pulling out. This would prevent Fury from getting paid a big paycheck so soon.

Hold Up

Some of these ‘options’ come from out of left field, with Canelo Alvarez not being even near to the same conversation as Paul. However, 33-1 seems fair, given the unlikelihood. Boxing great Mike Tyson also seems to be distant, trailing with 25-1 odds of making the fight happen.

Out of the full options, who do you think Paul should fight next?