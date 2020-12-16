Malki Kawa is the manager of Bellator’s newest fighter Yoel Romero. For a moment, it seemed like Romero would have a difficult time finding an organization to join, as well as opponents to face after his abrupt UFC departure. After Jake Paul brutally knocked out Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson comeback card, fans wondered what was next for him as well. Paul called out every megastar in the sport of MMA in order to secure a big payday. However, Kawa is reporting that Paul was offered Romero, yet he dodged the fight.

Paul Allegedly Turns Down Yoel Romero

Paul’s goal is to become the highest-paid prizefighter of all-time. Additionally, he aims to embarrass MMA fighters inside of a boxing ring. However, not many people have called out Yoel Romero. In fact, it seems like many fighters have done their best to avoid him.

This is what Kawa is saying about Jake Paul on social media.

One more @YoelRomeroMMA tidbit… @jakepaul refused to fight him. Opp presented itself, Jake said no… don’t blame him… but this is out of line https://t.co/O8t8TGPGA4 — malki kawa (@malkikawa) December 15, 2020

“One more @YoelRomeroMMA tidbit… @jakepaul refused to fight him. Opp (opportunity) presented itself, Jake said no… don’t blame him… but this is out of line,” said Kawa.

Kawa’s response was in retaliation to Paul’s video that he posted. In the footage, Paul was spotted calling out Conor McGregor. However, the video was much more than a regular callout.

Paul on Conor McGregor

Paul spoke ill of McGregor’s family to the point where many believed that he crossed the line.

“What the f**k is up you Irish c**t,” Paul said in a video directed at McGregor. “Good morning, Conor McGregor. I know you are probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now or maybe you are jacking off because you are sick of f*****g your wife right now because she is a 4. Conor you could do a lot better. But, happy Monday. My team sent you a 50 million dollar offer this morning, 50 million dollars cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight of offer you’ve ever been offered, but you are scared to fight me, you are ducking me because you don’t want to lose to a f*****g YouTuber. “You are a 0-1 as a boxer, I’m 2-0 as a boxer,” Paul added. “I just came off the eighth biggest pay-per-view event in history, but you want to fight Dustin Prober (Poirier) who has less followers than on Instagram than my f*****g dog, that’s a fact.

“Dana White, you are a f*****g p***y too,” Paul continued. “You ugly f*****g bald bitch,. You say there is a zero percent chance of this fight happening but there is a zero percent chance of you getting some f*****g p***y. Conor, you are scared. Dana, you are scared. Sign the f*****g contract you idiots, Jesus f*****g christ. Irish b***h.”

With Paul seemingly calling out every fighter with a big name, would it make sense for him to call out the likes of Romero? Or, is Yoel a high risk, low reward opponent? Regardless, Paul was presented the opportunity and turned it down, according to Kawa.