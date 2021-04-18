“The McGregor Fight Just Became More Realistic” Says Jake Paul

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul delivered another viral knockout this weekend, dispatching MMA star Ben Askren in under two minutes. Askren isn’t the last when it comes to the idea of facing MMA fighters. Conor McGregor remains ‘notoriously’ high on the influencer’s hitlist.

Paul has been asking for a bout with ‘the face of the fight game’ for quite some time now. Paul would shoot his shot to McGregor after a slam-dunk KO of NBA star Nate Robinson in late 2020. However, the Irishman didn’t seem to care at all, addressing Jake as a “YouTube kid” and nothing else.

With the fight insanely out of his reach, Paul would challenge another former world champion in Ben Askren. Two minutes and a nasty right hand would drop the dual-promotion champ, with the referee quickly stopping the action at the 8-count.

JAKE PAUL KNOCKS OUT BEN ASKREN IN ROUND 1 🤯



(via @FiteTV)

The hype train of the internet sensation would keep on going, and striving for an even bigger and badder fight.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Paul would discuss his future in fighting.

“We’ll see,” Paul said. “There are a lot of people. But honestly, when it comes down to signing the contract, these guys duck. Honestly, we’ll see. The McGregor fight just became more realistic, like I’ve been saying. I just want to do big fights.”

McGregor has yet to respond and will likely not. Other names in MMA have been quick to answer the call to be Paul’s next opponent, including Dillon Danis, BJ Penn, Jimi Manuwa and Tyron Woodley to mention a few.

It looks like Paul will take some time off to weigh all of the options heading into his next step in the boxing ring.

“I’m going to take some time off,” Paul added. “I’ve been working my f*cking ass off. I’m only going to do big fights. I want to challenge myself at the same time. Ben Askren was a step up. OK, look what happened (in) 1:59. We’ll see who the next big challenge is. I don’t want to take some bullsh*t sh*t. I want to challenge myself. I want to do 3 million, 4 million pay-per-view buys. Who’s going to bring in those numbers?”

While the fight itself still lies in fantasy (and may stay there forever), Conor McGregor may be the only fighter to reel in those kinds of numbers. McGregor is the UFC’s undisputed pay-per-view king with all five of the highest bought PPV’s being under Mac’s name.

McGregor is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier in their blockbuster trilogy at UFC 264 on July 10th, which may be one of the highest bought PPVs of all time.

Time will tell if this fight ever comes to be, but the general consensus from the fans says it will not.