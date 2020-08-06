Youtube star Jake Paul is no stranger to the world of exhibition boxing. On the very same night Tyson takes on Jones Jr, Paul will face Nate Robinson. The news was confirmed via social media. Now, it appears that matchup could be in jeopardy. Earlier today, headlines surged that Paul’s home in Calabasas, California was raided by the FBI. Armored cars pulled up and confiscated at least five long guns.

Footage of Jake Paul Raid

The FBI released an official statement about the matter to the LA Times. During the conversation, the affirmed that no arrest warrants have yet to be made about the situation. Video footage of the raid was captured by media. Also, the SWAT team’s ride towards the mansion was aired by every major media outlet on television.

“The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation. The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned,” an FBI representative said in a statement.

Paul was excited to partner with the Triller app and put on an exhibition boxing display. He was slated to fight Ex-NBA dunk contest champion, Nate Robinson. Furthermore, the fight was scheduled to take place on the preliminary portion of the return of Mike Tyson as he faces Roy Jones Jr.

Matchup Implications

As time passes, many more fights will be added to the historic event. By the looks of things, it’s aiming more towards being a spectacle of a fun night, over-serious, elite competitiveness. Regardless, the card should be a good time to fight fans around the world. Oh, and also, the Youtube community.

There’s no official word on if the raid will impact the fight from happening. But, it’s not every day that the SWAT team drives to a Youtuber’s home and confiscates multiple weapons. If that’s any indication of what is to come, something tells us that Paul has much more to worry about than an exhibition boxing match.