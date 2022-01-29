Jake Paul On Investing Into UFC’s Parent Company: “I’m Not Going To Stop Until There’s Change”

Jake Paul believes he’s making a ‘social impact’ when it comes to fighter pay.

The internet sensation, whether you love him or hate him, is campaigning for monetary change in combat sports. He wants to see everybody get paid higher, whether it be female boxers or prelim fighters on a UFC card.

Making Some Investments

It looks like his crusade for fighter pay isn’t going to end anytime soon. Especially now, since ‘The Problem Child’ is looking to fix some problems ‘from within’ the UFC. Paul has invested into the UFC’s parent company, Endeavor, in his latest plot to bring pay up.

Paul would explain the move on ‘Stephen A’s World‘.

“There needs to be change,” Paul said. “There’s no fighter union and fighters have been mistreated from… women’s boxing. They’ve been so underpaid for years. The UFC [fighters], they’ve been underpaid. They have no long-term health care. These fighters are literally risking their lives. There’s no other sport where you’re risking your life every time you step into the ring. They need to be treated fairly. My investment into endeavor is to push for the ESG, environmental, social, and governance standards in the UFC to be proper and to be how they should be.

Paul isn’t just going to share awareness regarding fighter pay on his social media, instead he’s taking matters into his own hands, or so he says.

“I’m actually going to be like as a shareholder pushing for that, which is way more meaningful than just talking about it on Twitter, I’m actually making change. I’m actually getting into the trenches. I’m using my platform, but I’m actually getting into the business rooms where the changes are actually going to be made.”

Paul Promises Change

We’re no expert in shares, but for Paul to actually be in the shareholder meetings, he’d have to have close to the majority of the shares (51%). Regardless of whether that happens or not, Paul promises change.

“We’re raising awareness and we’re getting the conversation going and more and more people are speaking up about it now… It’s only been a couple months of this conversation happening. There already has been a ton of change. There’s already been a ton of social impact and that’s where it starts. I’m not saying I’m going to do this whole thing by myself, but I’m not going to give up and I’m not going to stop until there is change, because that’s how the generation is. “We get what we want, with our voice and with our platform. That’s through the power of social media and it’s a beautiful thing. But we will see change and you will see the UFC pay their fighters more. You will see long-term healthcare before I die.”