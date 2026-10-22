Jake Paul’s MVP Faces Netflix MMA Uncertainty In New Report

Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions faces fresh uncertainty over its next MMA event on Netflix. Blake Avignon reported on October 21 that another Netflix card is unlikely soon, citing company sources.

That is an attributed report about a broadcast partner, not an announcement that MVP has abandoned MMA. His account leaves room for a major attraction.

Netflix’s Next MVP MMA Card Is Questioned

Avignon identified a potential Francis Ngannou blockbuster as the kind of event that could change the equation, writing:

“A blockbuster Francis Ngannou fight against a marquee opponent like Jon Jones could bring Netflix back to the table”

His post describes Jones’ UFC contract as an obstacle and says Netflix’s live-events staff are expected to meet incoming leadership at an upcoming WWE Raw. Neither is official confirmation.

.@Netflix is unlikely to carry another @MostVpromotions MMA event anytime soon, according to sources within the company familiar with the situation. A blockbuster Francis Ngannou fight against a marquee opponent like Jon Jones could bring Netflix back to the table, but Jones… pic.twitter.com/JRfQUgQgzP — Blake “Axe” Avignon (@bobby_s_axelrod) October 21, 2026

A Confirmed Leadership Change At Netflix

There is a separate, on-the-record corporate development behind the timing. Netflix announced on October 15 that Peter Rice will become chief content officer on October 26, succeeding Bela Bajaria after her nearly decade-long tenure. His responsibilities will span global films, scripted and unscripted series, live events and other programming.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos explained the breadth of Bajaria’s contribution in Netflix’s announcement:

“She helped broaden our content offering to include the large-scale expansion of unscripted programming and the launches of live events and sports”

That makes the handover relevant to fight broadcasting, but the appointment announcement itself does not announce a decision on MVP.

Rice’s background includes leadership roles at Walt Disney Television and Fox. Netflix highlighted experience overseeing both entertainment and major sports programming, including the Super Bowl, NBA Finals and FIFA World Cup Finals. His former portfolio included Fox Sports as well as ABC News. The company is handing a broad content portfolio to an executive with that operational history, not announcing an MMA-specific successor or a dedicated combat-sports strategy.

What MVP And Netflix Already Built

The relationship has an established MMA benchmark. Netflix’s May 19 account of the May 16 Intuit Dome card reported nearly 17 million global viewers at the Ronda Rousey–Gina Carano peak and an estimated 12.4 million average-minute audience across the triple main event. The latter was a Live+1 estimate, not a claim that every viewer watched the entire show.

That card featured Rousey submitting Carano with an armbar in 17 seconds, Mike Perry stopping Nate Diaz before the third round, and Ngannou knocking out Philipe Lins in the first. The original audience figures explain why any question about another Netflix MMA show carries weight.

Netflix also identified it as its fourth live collaboration with MVP, following Paul–Tyson, Taylor–Serrano III and Paul–Joshua. Its statement credited MVP and EverWonder with producing the event. Those earlier boxing collaborations are distinct from a commitment to a recurring MMA schedule.

MVP’s business has also changed since that debut. PFL’s official July 30 announcement confirmed its merger with MVP under the MVP banner, covering boxing, MMA, live events, athlete development and distribution. The merger brought those activities into one fighter-first organization. The announcement described premium events and a global content platform, not a Netflix rights agreement. That organizational change is separate from Netflix’s next broadcast decision.