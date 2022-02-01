Jake Paul Open To MMA Fight With Khabib Nurmagomedov, Boxing Anderson Silva

If an offer came and the money is right, Jake Paul would fight Khabib Nurmagomedov under MMA rules.

Nurmagomedov recently tweeted Paul that Eagle FC would always have its doors open should “The Problem Child” — who has hinted at fighting in MMA — be interested in his first fight inside a cage.

“The Eagle” also claimed he had reached out to Paul’s team over potentially fighting in Eagle FC.

While Paul tweeted back to Nurmagomedov stating he’d accept if his first opponent was him, the YouTuber-turned-boxer also revealed there was no offer on the table.

“Khabib [Nurmagomedov] said, ‘We offered him a deal’ – it’s not true,” Paul told MMA Fighting. “They never offered me anything. Eagle FC has never even done an event. Not to hate on anything they’re doing but I would need more than what I make in boxing to risk going into MMA right now. “People would have to come $25, $35 million dollars to just start the conversation with me.”

However, if an offer came and it was the right money, would Paul fight Nurmagomedov under MMA rules? He is more than willing to do just that.

“I would fight Khabib in MMA if they wanted to make that offer,” Paul said. “Cause that would be exciting. That would excite me, especially if I had more time to train. “That would be a massive fight. Probably a million, 2 million pay-per-view buys and all I would have to do is work on my wrestling skills. Cause I could outstrike him standing up.”

Jake Paul Open To Boxing Anderson Silva

Since his knockout win over Tyron Woodley in December, there’s not been any real next opponent planned for Paul.

There were talks with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., but there’s been radio silence for the last few weeks. Paul’s original opponent for December in Tommy Fury doesn’t look like he will be fighting him next either.

For now, Paul needs an opponent that can motivate him into going back into another training camp.

One name that has been thrown around is former UFC middleweight king Anderson Silva who enjoyed boxing wins over Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz last year.

That, is a fight that interests Paul.

“Yes, definitely, I would love that fight,” Paul said about fighting Silva. “Interesting story, I think he was the first celebrity I ever saw. Right when MMA was blowing up, my dad was a super big fan and we went to this local MMA event and they must have paid Anderson Silva to come because it was in Ohio so I don’t know why he would have been there. “But I actually asked for his autograph and we took a picture with him. I’m maybe like 12 years old but I think he was the first celebrity that I met. So it would be fun to bring it back full circle and fight someone who was one of my first idols.”

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what develops in the coming weeks.