Jake Paul Accuses Dana White Of ‘Doing Illegal Things With His Nose’

Over the last few months, Jake Paul has not held back on his criticisms of Dana White. He took things a step further by suggesting the UFC President likes to use his nose like a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

The younger Paul brother has been doing everything in his power to get under the skin of White since transitioning to the world of combat sports. His main point of contention comes from the fact that he feels like Dana and the UFC underpay their fighters, and treat them poorly, and he is not afraid to call Dana out on this matter, advocating for the athletes.

This trend continued when Jake was recently speaking with the Schmo, where he went off on Dana and talked about how underpaid people like Conor McGregor and other big stars are. However he then took it a step further by insinuating that Dana likes to party a little too much.

“Dana White is running a monopoly and limiting his fighters, and if he doesn’t like you, he shelves you. It’s f—ked up,” Paul said. “It just goes to show you what the UFC is doing: not paying their fighters, and not making the fights we all want to see. Dana White is gambling and doing illegal things with his nose. He should be paying Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou $10 million each to fight. Conor McGregor is the most underpaid fighter in the history of the sport, in terms of the value he brought to ESPN, the UFC, and the amount be got paid. It’s sad.”

Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor or Jorge Masvidal

Jake Paul is fighting former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley this weekend, but he has a literal hit list of people he would like to face after that. On this list is a ton of fighters, including a handful of UFC opponents.

Jake is not naive enough to forget that these fighters are under exclusive contracts with the UFC. So when asked who he would face first, Conor McGregor or Jorge Masvidal, his answer was simple.

“Whichever one of them gets let out of their contract by their dad, Dana White, faster,” Paul said.

It is insane to think that the biggest advocate for fighter pay in 2021, is YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul. Nevertheless, he continues to ruthlessly attack Dana White over the way he treats his fighters.