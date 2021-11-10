Jake Paul Fires Back At ‘UFC Fighter Pretending You Can Box’ Khamzat Chimaev

It didn’t take long for Jake Paul to fire back at Khamzat Chimaev.

On Tuesday, Chimaev called out Jake and Logan Paul seemingly out of nowhere and stated he could beat the both of them in boxing on the same night.

The younger Paul brother fired back a few hours later.

“Listen Kumquat… you are just another UFC fighter pretending you can box. Sit down, shut up and pray you get paid fairly.”

Chimaev Targeting Paul Brothers

It was only a couple of minutes until “Borz” would respond back. First, he decided to laugh off Paul’s tweet.

“You number-one bullsh*t bro”

He then posted a photoshopped picture featuring the mounted heads of the Paul brothers. Chimaev is also in the picture sitting down below while talking on the phone with a rifle in his other hand.

Paul is yet to respond at the time of writing.

As for why this all started? In all likelihood, it’s probably a way to get both guys and their names in the headlines. Especially as they will not be boxing anytime soon.

Paul will look to go 5-0 when he takes on Tommy Fury in a boxing match set to take place December 18 in Tampa, Florida. Chimaev, meanwhile, returned to MMA action at UFC 267 last month with a dominant first-round submission win over Li Jingliang.

One more win for Chimaev, and it’s hard to not see him challenging for the welterweight title next.