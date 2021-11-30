PFL, RIZIN Veteran Jake Heun Sentenced To Almost 8 Years In Prison For Drug Trafficking

Things aren’t looking so sweet for ‘The Honey Bear’.

Do The Crime, Do The Time

MMA fighter Jake Heun might be riding a 3-fight win streak on his pro record, but he just took a devastating loss when it came to his criminal record. Heun has been sentenced for nearly 8 years in prison after being convicted of drug trafficking.

Huen last fought under the RIZIN banner in 2019, where he scored a first-round KO of Satoshi Ishii. It looks like this might be the last fight of the 33 year-old’s career.

The news of his sentence was confirmed by The Daily Mail, which reported the PFL & RIZIN veteran will only spend about 3 more years in prison, as he has already served some time behind bars. In addition, he will serve a non-parole period for four years and nine months because of the charges.

Drug Trafficking

The Alaskan fighter would be caught red-handed as he attempted to import 801 grams of methamphetamine. The substance was revealed in his possession in France, when bottles labeled ‘bath gel’ and ‘cologne’ containing the meth broke open while in transit.

The drug package was on route to his home address. This would prompt the police to take action and launch a full-on investigation on Huen. The search for evidence would result in alleged drug trafficking conversations with Huen’s girlfriend. The trafficking texts would reveal more than meth, it also included cocaine.

Huen would allegedly send out 35 to 40 grams of cocaine to bartends in Melbourne, Australia in September 2020.

Huen vs. The Law

Trying to defend himself legally, Huen claimed he was being paid $1,000 to receive the package, but he would end up pleading guilty to importation of a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug plus another charge for trafficking cocaine.

Starting off the case in court, a potential life sentence in prison dangled above Huen, who was tied to a Thailand drug ring. However, the judge decided to reduce what could have been. The verdict would end up being 7 years and 9 months, some of it (420 days) which had already been served by Huen.

Huen will most likely be deported from Australia, once he serves his time in prison.