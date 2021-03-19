Jacksonville Mayor “Proud” to Welcome Back Full Crowds of Fans for UFC 261

Fans of the UFC were excited, yet taken aback after finding out that the UFC will be returning to venues filled with fans. Recently, UFC President Dana White shared that UFC 261 will be the first UFC event since self-quarantine that will allow 15,000 fans inside the arena. Not only is Dana excited about the event, but so is the mayor of Jacksonville himself.

Dana White on Returning to Crowds at UFC 261

Originally, Dana had plans of returning to the state of Texas after they provided an update on max capacity events. But it turns out that Florida was the better option for the organization’s return. In a recent video, Dana announced UFC 261 as well as a host of three title fights. Nearing the end of the video, he thanked the city of Jacksonville.

“I’ve been waiting a year to tell you, we are back,” said White. “UFC 261 will be in Jacksonville, Florida with a full house of fans at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. “

Jacksonville Mayor Office on UFC Return

Since then, Trent Reinsmith the MMA platform Bloody Elbow reached out to the major Lenny Curry of Jacksonville for comments about the event. Here’s what their office had to say about the UFC’s return to full crowds.

“Thanks to the strong leadership of Governor DeSantis and his smart and safe approach throughout COVID-19. Florida is poised to host signature sporting events. The UFC and its president, Dana White, have demonstrated the ability to safely host fans at multiple events that have taken place during the pandemic in Florida, Las Vegas, and Abu Dhabi. For the thousands of UFC fans who are ready to return to world-class sports entertainment, we are proud to welcome you back to Jacksonville.”

Mayor Approach to Safety

Of course, the decision to present UFC events at max capacity could be worrying. Primarily due to the mild essence of Florida’s approach to the coronavirus. However, now that the United States has begun vaccinating its citizens, the event could be safer than originally expected.

Are fans excited for a full crowd during UFC 261?