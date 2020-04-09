Jacare Souza ‘Scared’ About Competing At UFC 249 But Has To Pay The Bills

Souza Praying Everything Goes Right At UFC 249

As things stand, Jacare Souza is still slated to compete at UFC 249 on April 18. And he’s not afraid to admit he’s scared.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to put the world at a standstill, the UFC fight schedule will be resuming later this month with Souza taking on Uriah Hall at UFC 249. There is no confirmed location as of yet, however, it’s expected to take place on tribal land in California.

And Souza is thankful for the opportunity to earn a paycheck during what is an unprecedented time.

“In a way [fighting is] good because we’ll be able to take care of our families,” Souza told MMA Fighting. “I know the world is going crazy, but I believe Dana White will keep us all safe and put us to work. I pray that everything goes right.”

However, the middleweight veteran knows the risks — like everyone else, he is also scared. At the same time, he has a responsibility to take care of his family and competing and winning against Hall will allow him to do just that.

“I’m scared, that’s normal. Everyone’s scared,” Souza said. “We try to keep everyone protected, but I keep thinking about one thing: if I can’t pay my house’s mortgage, if I can’t pay my bills, I’m going to lose my house. If I go out to the streets, that’s when it gets complicated, that’s when they really won’t be protected. I have to take care of my family one way or the other, and I believe… I know the UFC will keep me protected. “(The UFC) will take care of everybody. I can stay home, walk across the street and my neighbor infects me with the coronavirus. This virus is highly contagious. I can stay home and catch it. But I’m going to work. I hope God blesses Dana White and the UFC so they really can make it happen and I can take care of my family with safety.”

Of course, the UFC can follow the lead of Bellator and simply pay the fighters their show money and postpone the events. But as we’ve come to learn, that’s now how Dana White plans to operate.