Ivan Gnizditskiy Reportedly Faces Uran Satybaldiev In December 5 UFC Debut

A reported December 5 matchup with Uran Satybaldiev would bring Ivan Gnizditskiy into the UFC’s light-heavyweight division. Nolan King identified the pairing on October 22.

His report cites two anonymous sources because the UFC had not announced the booking. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is the expected location, rather than a finalized public venue announcement.

A debut opponent after the visa setback

The timing follows the route outlined when Gnizditskiy signed with the UFC. His manager, Ali Askarov of Crown Sports Management, confirmed that deal to King on October 15. At that point, a December debut was anticipated, but an opponent and exact date had not been identified.

That signing came after a planned Contender Series fight against Nell Ariano fell through because of visa problems. Gnizditskiy therefore received his UFC opportunity without taking the qualifying bout that had originally been arranged.

The earlier signing report described a professional MMA career consisting entirely of stoppage wins, with only two contests reaching the second round. It also noted his experience in caged boxing and bare-knuckle competition, which is separate from his MMA tally.

Recent signee Ivan Gnizditskiy (7-0) has his debut — Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 22, 2026

Satybaldiev brings UFC experience to the matchup

King’s new report lists Gnizditskiy at 7-0 and Satybaldiev at 10-1. The latter has already appeared twice in the UFC: a short-notice heavyweight debut ended in a unanimous-decision loss to Martin Buday before he rebounded by submitting Diyar Nurgozhay.

The win over Nurgozhay came by Ezekiel choke in August 2025, according to the report.

ONE’s own athlete database records Gnizditskiy’s victories over Kevin Church and Khurshidbek Bozarboev. Both were first-round TKOs: Church was stopped at 2:46 at ONE Friday Fights 99, and Bozarboev at 3:54 at ONE Friday Fights 110.

ONE’s account of the Bozarboev fight describes an exchange of low kicks and knees before Gnizditskiy put his opponent down with a leg kick and followed with ground strikes.

The historical recap listed his overall record as 6-1, unlike the 7-0 figure in King’s October 15 signing report. Neither source explains the difference. The unbeaten record is therefore attributed, while the athlete database separately documents the two ONE wins.

The Church bout took place on March 7, 2025, and the Bozarboev contest followed on May 30. Both events were held at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. ONE labeled those contests middleweight MMA, whereas the new UFC report identifies the December pairing as a light-heavyweight bout. Those are the respective organizations’ division labels.

Other reported December 5 matchups are Jafel Filho against Bruno Silva, Matthieu Duclos against Modestino Rodrigues, Abdul Hussein against Hecher Sosa, and Levan Chokheli against Islam Dulatov. The report does not identify a specific Riyadh venue or bout order.