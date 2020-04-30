Israel Adesanya Enjoys Watching ‘Piece Of Sh*t’ Jon Jones Make Mistakes

Adesanya: I’m Smart About My Mistakes

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya believes everyone makes mistakes — but not to the level of Jon Jones.

Jones has had a number of infractions with the law over the years with his most recent incident coming in late March when he was arrested for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm among other things in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Many attribute it to “Bones” enjoying success from a young age when he became the youngest UFC champion in history at the age of 23. And while Adesanya has made his fair share of mistakes, he believes he is smart about them unlike Jones.

“I’ll make my own mistakes,” Adesanya told MMA Fighting. “I’ve already made my own mistakes in this game, even in the UFC. I’m just smart about how I make mistakes. He’s not. That’s why he’s an idiot. I’m not going to say I’m perfect. I never have. I’m not going to pretend I’m holier than thou like he does. “Jon Jones is a Catholic school girl. Those Catholic school girls were suppressed all of their life and then once they get some freedom and they’re away from the church, they become whores. Jon’s a whore.”

There’s no love lost between Adesanya and Jones with the pair going back-and-forth for over a year now. The former certainly wasn’t going to miss the opportunity to mock Jones following his arrest either.

At the same time, he felt bad for the light heavyweight king.

“I flamed him up on Twitter with a few memes, while I was still kind of sad because I am able to empathize as a young black man,” Adesanya said. “To be in my position of power as UFC champion, which is where he is but he’s been there a lot longer and he’s just f*cking it up over and over and over and over again. It’s just like ‘really [expletive]?’. It’s embarrassing really.”

“The Last Stylebender” pointed to how Jones has been in trouble so much that he’s even on a first-name basis with the arresting officers.

“It just shows you. It’s embarrassing but it’s fun for me to watch because he’s a piece of sh*t,” he added.

As for a potential fight with Jones, Adesanya remains confident he has what it takes to defeat him. That is even more so the case after watching Jones’ slightly underwhelming performance against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February.

Ultimately, he hopes Jones remains champion so that he can be the first to truly defeat him.

“I think Dominick [Reyes] really showed what I’ve been saying about Jones. He’s washed,” Adesanya said. “I’ve been saying he’s washed but no one was listening. I’ve said it. He’s washed. “I hope he stays champion. That way I’d be the guy to take out the quote-unquote GOAT. The one everyone keeps talking about. Like I said, I’ve been chopping goat meat for a long time. This will be nothing different.”