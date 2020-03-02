Israel Adesanya’s Arm Shows Lesion That Worried Many Fans That It Could Be Staph Infection

UFC Middleweight Champion’s Arm Has Worrisome Wound Ahead of His First Title Defense

We are a few days away from UFC 248 MMA event, which will take place on March 7th in las vegas. We will get to see an intriguing title fight between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero, who’s known as a boogeyman of the 185-pound division.

Romero is one of the most physically imposing fighters in the UFC and no doubt he hits hard. He’s not only gifted with physical strength but he has showcased those skills inside the Octagon both standing and on the mat. Most fighters were scared to face him but Adesanya was confident in his abilities and was ready for a tough challenge.

That challenge could be more difficult as Adesanya has to be 100% to put Romero to sleep but things look a bit worrisome as recent clip shared by a Twitter user which shows UFC champions’ forearm has wound that may indicative of Staph infection.

Here’s full video:

Currently, we can take all the rumors as rumors as it could be a staph infection or it could not. Adesanya himself or his team didn’t clarify anything if it’s worrisome or not.

Previously Kevin Lee fought with staph infection against Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title back in 2017 and sure it affects his health that showed in his defeat.

Sure if it’s staph infection an antibiotic is required to treat it and it definitely drains one’s energy. It remains to be seen what’s true. Hope this fight continues to stand.