Israel Adesanya Says Jon Jones Is ‘Washed Up Now’ After UFC 247

Israel Adesanya Was Not Impressed With Jon Jones At UFC 247

Israel Adesanya came to see Jon Jones fight live, at UFC 247. Like many others, he was not particularly impressed with what he saw from the light heavyweight champ.

Adesanya and Jones have been going back and forth for a long time, with the two talking about a potential super fight next year. With that in mind, the middleweight champ came to Houston to see Jon fight live. He was cageside, as Jones took on the previously undefeated Dominick Reyes.

Although Jon would ultimately win the bout, via decision, Adesanya was not impressed. The fight was ultra close, with scores all over the place, and many people thinking Reyes won the fight. Nevertheless, Jones retained his belt, scoring a record-setting 15 title fight wins.

Despite the records broken, Israel Adesanya was quite critical Jon. Speaking in a recent interview, “Stylebender” tore into this performance, questioning where Jones is in his career.

“He’s washed up. He’s done,” Adesanya said. “His best years are behind him. He’s still great, but he’s washed up now. He wasn’t doing S–t. He was winning the rounds, but it wasn’t really doing s–tze. He was trying, but there’s levels to this.”

Adesanya looked to compare Jones’ fifth round rallying, to his own against Kelvin Gastelum. Izzy came back in the fifth round of that back-and-forth fight, to nearly end it. It was the type of gut wrenching performance that he felt was missing at UFC 247.

Do you think Israel Adesanya is right about Jon Jones being washed up? Or is the game finally just starting to catch up to the 205lb GOAT?