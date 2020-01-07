Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero confirmed for UFC 248

Israel Adesanya Says Title Fight vs Yoel Romero is a Done Deal for UFC 248

All speculation for Israel Adesanya’s ‘first title defense’ can finally be put to bed. Israel was adamant about wanting to face Yoel Romero regardless of the result of Yoel’s last few performances. After #1 contender Paulo Costa was sidelined with injuries, Adesanya jumped at the chance of facing Romero. Now, both Adesanya and Romero are set to square off at UFC 248.

As mentioned before, Adesanya was originally supposed to take on Paulo Costa in his first title defense. However, Costa ended up being put on the shelf due to having bicep surgery. The unfortunate sidelining of Costa opened the door wide open for Romero. And, Adesanya has stated in the past that he believes Yoel is the most dangerous man in the UFC’s Middleweight division.

Adesanya vs Yoel

The pair exchanged various messages on social media. They both made it very clear that they would love to face each other. However, UFC President Dana White wasn’t initially excited about the idea. In fact, he was originally under the belief that Romero would need to get a win before he got a title shot.

Romero has lost his last two fights. One to the former champion in Robert Whittaker where he missed weight, and the most recent against the aforementioned Costa. However, Adesanya still wanted to face Romero. So, on the Helwani Show, Izzy made the match official.

Adesanya Confirms Romero Matchup

“The fight’s done. Make no mistake, I’m still putting work in,” Adesanya said. I’m still getting ready for my second title defense against a veteran (Romero) of the game. A veteran in wrestling, a tough motherf***er, the boogeyman of the division. The guy nobody calls out,” finished Adesanya.

Then, Ariel asked Adesanya if the event would take place at UFC 248. When asked, Adesanya smiled and said: “Yep, that’s the one.”

Now that the match has been made official, who do fans favor to win the bout? Let us know in the comment section.