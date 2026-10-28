Israel Adesanya Shares Shara Magomedov Graphic In New Instagram Post

Israel Adesanya has posted a new visual hint about a possible fight with Shara Magomedov. The former UFC middleweight champion shared a photograph on his verified Instagram account on October 28 showing him sipping from a cup beside a large graphic featuring both fighters.

Adesanya Keeps His Message Brief

The complete caption was *sips tea*. He did not add an opponent statement, a prediction, contract terms or a detailed explanation of the photograph. The image places Magomedov prominently alongside him, but a social-media hint is not the same thing as a formal bout announcement.

The reported Adesanya–Magomedov matchup for December 5 in Saudi Arabia predates this latest post. Adesanya has now supplied his own photograph, rather than a new date, venue or complete card. His two-word caption does not provide additional scheduling details.

Adesanya Is Looking To End A Four-Fight Slide

The UFC’s written career history records Adesanya’s latest appearance as a loss to Joe Pyfer in Seattle on March 28. Pyfer stopped him with strikes at 4:18 of the second round. That followed consecutive defeats to Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis and Nassourdine Imavov.

Strickland took his middleweight title by unanimous decision at UFC 293 in September 2023. Du Plessis submitted him in the fourth round at UFC 305 in August 2024, and Imavov knocked him out in the second round in February 2025. The Pyfer result extended that sequence to four defeats.

Adesanya’s most recent win remains his second-round knockout of Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in April 2023, when he regained the middleweight championship. The official profile lists the two-time champion at 24-6, with 16 knockout victories. It also records his unsuccessful light-heavyweight title challenge against Jan Blachowicz in March 2021.

Magomedov Has Won His Last Two Appearances

Magomedov’s written UFC history lists a unanimous-decision victory over Michel Pereira on June 27 in Baku as his latest completed fight. Before that, he beat Marc-Andre Barriault by unanimous decision in July 2025 after losing to Michael Page by the same method that February.

The official profile lists Magomedov at 17-1, with 12 knockout wins and seven first-round finishes. His earlier UFC run included victories over Bruno Silva, Antonio Trocoli, Michal Oleksiejczuk and Armen Petrosyan before Page handed him his first professional defeat.

UFC lists Adesanya at 6-foot-4 with an 80-inch reach; Magomedov is listed at 6-foot-2 with a 73-inch reach. Adesanya’s Instagram photo therefore arrives with the two middleweights on different recent competitive runs. It adds a directly attributable post to the existing Saudi-card reporting, without establishing how any potential meeting would play out or supplying a new official result.