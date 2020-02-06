Israel Adesanya: ‘Jon Jones Needs Me To Stay Relevant’

Israel Adesanya Says Jon Jones Is Irrelevant Without Him

It seems impossible to talk to either Jon Jones or Israel Adesanya without them being asked about each other. According to “Stylebender,” this is because Jones needs him to stay relevant.

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones seem basically destined to meet at this point. The two have been going back and forth at every turn, only getting increasingly vicious. Ahead of Jon’s bout at UFC 247, things are not any different.

Adesanya was asked about Jones by ESPN recently, and was blunt in his response. He believes that Jon is the reason the two are constantly asked about each other. In fact, as he explains it, Jones needs him to make people interested.

“(He needs me) 100%. I don’t need him. Actually, I’ll say he needs me if he wants to stay relevant,” Adesanya explained. “Because he’s already done so much in his legacy, which is tainted by other things he’s done outside the ring but, for right now to stay relevant, to stay current, he needs me. “He can keep trying, but he’s got someone else to worry about right now this weekend with Dominick Reyes, so he better focus on that rather than focusing on me.”

To be fair, both Adesanya and Jones have a tendency to bring each other up. Despite the fact Israel has stated that he will not fight Jon until next year, it is still a hot topic. As much as they are asked about each other, they both seem to enjoy going back and forth.

If Jon Jones gets past Dominick Reyes this weekend, at UFC 247, do you want to see him face Israel Adesanya?