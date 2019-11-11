Israel Adesanya Calls For Fight With Yoel Romero: ‘F–k Records!’

Israel Adesanya Still Wants To Fight Yoel Romero

Israel Adesanya has been going back and forth with Yoel Romero for a bit, now. Recently he doubled down that this was the fight that he wanted.

Adesanya was originally expected to make his first Middleweight title defense against Paulo Costa. However, when it was revealed that Costa was injured, his future was left uncertain. Shortly after that happened, Yoel Romero called for the fight. Considering he had taken Costa to a close decision prior, this fight made some sort of sense.

On the other hand, Dana White was not sold. He said that Romero needed to get a win before getting a title shot against Adesanya. This was understandable, considering he is 1-3 in his last four bouts.

Nevertheless, Israel Adesanya is not concerned with Romero’s recent record. Speaking with TMZ recently, he explained his desire to fight all the legends. Romero is included in that, regardless of recent records.

“Yeah, I’ve called the guy out, I’ve said I want to fight him. The UFC don’t think that’s going to sell, but f–k records, I just want to fight. I want Yoel, but if we can’t make that happen we have some ideas. I said I want Yoel. F–k records, it’s a great fight. I want to beat all the greatest of this era. I’ve taken [Robert] Whittaker, I’ve taken [Kelvin] Gastelum, I’ve taken [Anderson] Silva.”

Despite White’s hesitation, there seems to be some heat behind the idea of this fight. Furthermore, most of the MMA community would enjoy seeing Israel Adesanya face off against Yoel Romero.