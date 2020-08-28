Tensions are high throughout the United States, as LeBron James and other members of the NBA have been boycotting the sport. Now middleweight champion Israel Adesanya gives his thoughts on the situation happening in the world.

In the wake of the unfortunate shooting of Jacob Blake, LeBron James, as well as other members of the NBA, organized a boycott to raise awareness for the situation. While some respected this decision, others were not as impressed. In particular, the UFC’s Colby Covington spoke out about his disagreements with James, encouraging the NBA superstar to put himself in the shoes of law enforcement.

Oh wow, you postponed your games?! Wanna prove you’re really about change? Quit your multi million dollar jobs and soft privileged lives playing a kids game, take a massive pay cut and perform the toughest job in America. Become cops!!!! @NBA @MLB @KingJames — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 27, 2020

Israel Adesanya Speaks Out

Not every fighter on the UFC’s roster agrees with Colby Covington. Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya feels that it was a good idea of the NBA to boycott games. Speaking with Luke Thomas, he explained that while he was not the most well researched on issues involving Jacob Blake, he feels that it is good to see these athletes stand for something.

“If the NBA walks out, if they f–k their money up, that’s the owners’ money and the shareholders and whatever, good,” Adesanya said. “If that’s what it takes to bring change, good.” “Whatever has to happen, man,” he said. “I’m finding my own way to change the world around me, but I’m doing that in my own life, away from the media. I’m trying to respond, not react, because I feel like that’s what they want. They want me to react, they want us to react. They want us to point the finger and blame each other, this side vs. this side. ‘My God’s better than your God. My race is better than your race. My people are better than your people.’ “Like, what the f–k is Blue Lives Matter?” Adesanya continued. “You choose to be a cop. You don’t choose to be black. It’s a privilege to be black. Bottom line, I choose to respond, rather than react, so I’m taking my time because it just happened, but good on the players in the NBA for doing so. I commend them for that.”

This is one of those issues that nobody will agree upon. That being said, it is good to people in positions of celebrity using their platform to speak out for their beliefs.