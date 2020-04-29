Israel Adesanya Doesn’t Need Fight With ‘Piece Of S–t’ Jon Jones, Teases Stipe Miocic Fight Instead

Israel Adesanya Hints At Possible Stipe Miocic Fight

Israel Adesanya has been teasing a fight with Jon Jones for a while now. However he is now giving some consideration to a fight against Stipe Miocic instead.

Adesanya has been trading barbs with Jones since before he earned the middleweight title. This has only amplified since then, with hardly a week going by without one champ saying something about the other. It has caused a stir in the sports with many interested in seeing this champ vs champ matchup.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-edECkn9tw/?igshid=1gjuwmdj7ett3

However the Last Stylebender has bigger goals than just Jon Jones. Speaking in a recent interview, Israel Adesanya explained that he does not need a fight with the 205lb king. Instead, he suggests that he and his coach are gunning for something even bigger, at least physically.

“That fight is really important. I don’t need it, to be honest. My coach doesn’t think I need it. My coach would rather I just avoid that fight, not because we don’t want to fight Jones, but he feels – he said it before he got arrested last time – he said I’d rather give it to a guy like Stipe (Miocic).”

Adesanya went on to explain that while he is not afraid of Stipe, a fight with Jones means more to him. While he says it isn’t necessary for his own legacy, he still wants to fight Jon, even if it is not for the belt.

“We’re not scared of anybody. Like, he’s going after Stipe. So it’s not that we don’t want the fight, it’s just that my coach feels like he’s a piece of (expletive),” Adesanya said. “And my coach is really old school. He doesn’t want to give this opportunity to fight me – the A-side – to a guy like Jones, a s–t c–t like Jones. “It’s not really important for my legacy, but I want this fight and I’m going to get this fight – regardless of if he’s champion or not, by the way. Even if he loses that belt, I’m still coming for that ass.”

Whether or not Israel Adesanya fights Jon Jones will ultimately depend on how the stars align moving forward. However it should be noted that Izzy is a fairly slender middleweight, so the chances of a fight with Stipe Miocic seems unlikely. On the other hand, this is not the first time the idea was brought up, so who knows?