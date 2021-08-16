Israel Adesanya: Jon Jones Is ‘Getting Fat For No Reason,’ Won’t Go To Heavyweight

It has been almost a year to date, since Jon Jones vacated his light heavyweight title, with the plans to move to heavyweight. Israel Adesanya doubts this move will ever happen, but says they will still fight each other.

Adesanya and Jones have been talking about fighting each other for a while, with the middleweight champ even moving up to 205lb after Jon vacated the belt. Despite this, Jon has not fought at heavyweight yet, due to issues coming to terms with the UFC.

Speaking in a recent interview, Izzy made it clear that he does not think Jon will actually be moving up to heavyweight anytime soon. He says that if Jon was serious about moving up in weight, he would have done it by now, like the middleweight champ did.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to see Jon Jones fight at heavyweight,” Adesanya said. “F—k, he’s been saying it since 2013. I mean, you either get it done or you don’t. For me, I jumped up within three years with the company… I just think it’s not something that anyone can do, and he’s getting fat for no reason now.”

Israel Adesanya Still Wants To Fight Jon Jones

While Israel Adesanya does not think Jon Jones will ever fight at heavyweight, he does think the two will eventually fight. This is something that has been discussed for some time, with both men expressing interest in the two locking horns in the cage.

The Last Stylebender explained that he thinks that he is destined to fight Jonny Bones. Despite them being on separate paths currently, he still is holding out hope for the two to face each other.

“I see it, a hundred percent. But that’s the thing, you’ve gotta know when to hold them, you gotta know when to fold them. And the song’s not over yet, so stay tuned,” Adesanya said. “We’ll fight one day. I don’t know where or how it’s going to happen. I just have an idea of what’s going to happen. See if he moves up in weight first, and deals with these guys (at heavyweight). I think he can, but does he think he can? It’s been a long time.”

Do you still want to see Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya fight? Will Jon make the move to heavyweight soon?