The MMA world has been buzzing at the announcement that middleweight champ Israel Adesanya will take on light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz for his next fight. Oddsmakers have gotten to work on an opening line for this fight, and the results may shock you.

Between his feud with Jon Jones and the fact that former champ Robert Whittaker has gotten back on track, a bout with the newly crowned light heavyweight champ was not what people were expecting for Adesanya. Nevertheless Dana White revealed that this is what the UFC was looking to do, and the Last Stylebender confirmed as much after the fact. It was a surprising decision, yet one that seems primed to propel Israel into superstardom, and potentially sweeten the pot even more for a Jon Jones fight down the line.

Opening Odds Revealed For Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz

Naturally as a big fight like this was announced to be in the works, gambling experts got to work on making opening betting odds for Israel Adesanya. BetOnline put together an opening line that may seem surprising to some. Despite his lack of experience at 205lb in the UFC, they have Izzy as a pretty substantial favorite over the light heavyweight champion.

“Opening line for Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz via @betonline_ag Adesanya -250 Blachowicz +210”

Blachowicz +210 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 1, 2020

This is not the craziest opening line for a big fight that we have seen, but it is still unexpected to see Israel Adesanya as such a big favorite. Of course it is important to remember that these opening lines are intended to entice people to bet money early, and will almost certainly change as the fight draws closer, whenever that may be. Either way it seems that there a is a ton of expectations on the shoulders of Izzy heading into this fight, and a bit of an overlooking of Jan Blachowicz.