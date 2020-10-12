A lot of people in the MMA community were unhappy with the way Israel Adesanya celebrated his win over Paulo Costa. Now the middleweight champ fires back at those critics, unfazed by their comments.

Adesanya had one of the best performances of his career at UFC 253, easily picking apart Costa to earn the second defense of his middleweight strap. Following the second round TKO, Izzy could be seen humping his rival, as well as having a rather crude discussion with Costa’s coach, Eric Albarracin. This was something that many fans watching were not happy about, with some saying it was unnecessary are gross, while his defenders equate it to the way people act while playing video games.

Israel Adesanya Fires Back At The Critics

Unsurprisingly, Israel Adesanya is not particularly concerned with the comments from people who are not happy with his post-fight antics. Speaking recently in an interview, Izzy agreed with the correlation between his actions, and that of the way people act after getting a kill in a video game. Moreover, he went as far as to say that people are only upset because of homophobia, and their concerns with their own sexualities.

“I couldn’t give a f–k what they think to be honest,” Adesanya said. “I didn’t even think about it. I didn’t even plan it. It was just justified. Like you know when you’re on ‘Call of Duty’ and you smoke someone with a head shot and then you go over them and then press circle, down, up, down, up, kind of tea bag them. That’s kind of what I did. “What it is, is homophobia. People are just mad ‘why are you doing that, you’re not a man’ cause they feel inadequate. Questioning their own sexuality.”

