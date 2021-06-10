Israel Adesanya Plans To ‘Do God-Like S—t’ To Marvin Vettori At UFC 263

In the UFC 263 main event, Israel Adesanya will be having a rematch with Marvin Vettori. This time around, the champ plans to leave no doubts as to who the better fighter is.

When Adesanya faced Vettori the first time, it was in the midst of his rapid ascension through the middleweight rankings. A win in this close, split decision of a fight would eventually lead to him capturing interim, followed by undisputed gold.

Since then, the Last Stylebender has gone on to attempt capturing a second title. While that did not go his way, he is back to his home of middleweight, where he will rematch the Italian, this time with gold on the line.

Israel Adesanya Wants To Show Off

With him coming off of the first pro loss of his MMA career, there is a lot of pressure on the shoulders of Israel Adesanya. However he does not look at it that way.

Speaking in a recent interview, he dispelled the idea that he is no longer the same fighter that he was before. He says that he knew he was capable of defeat to begin with, and this lone loss changes nothing, as he still plans on showing off against Vettori.

“I never really saw an air of invincibility around me, because I know me. I’m very vulnerable. I’m still a human being, I just do god-like s—t, and I still do,” Adesanya said. “I want to show off all over this guy… Show up, show off, and show out. That’s it. That’s what I want to do, show up, show off, and show out, and really just display like I did last time in the first two rounds… This time I’ve got five rounds to show up, show off, and show out.”

Israel Adesanya will have the chance to prove himself this weekend, at UFC 263. It will be interesting to see which of these men have improved the most since their first encounter.