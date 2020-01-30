Israel Adesanya: Yoel Romero Win Will ‘Look Easy’

Israel Adesanya Going To Make Beating Yoel Romero Look Easy

Israel Adesanya is set to make the first defense of his Middleweight title against Yoel Romero. Despite the scary nature of the competion, the champ says he will make the victory seem easy.

Adesanya was expected to face number 2 ranked Paulo Costa in his next bout. However, when Costa revealed that he would be kept from competition due to injury, a new challenger would have to be found. This opponent came in the form of the man Costa beat to get his title shot, Yoel Romero.

Romero has a tendency to terrify anybody he faces, and Adesanya should be no exception. Nevertheless, when speaking on Submission Radio, Israel is not afraid of the Olympic wrestler. Although he is not taking his opponent lightly, he expects things to go fairly smoothly.

“I’ve had some tough tests,” Adesanya said. “Right now, I still think Kelvin has been my toughest fight so far physically. Mentally, Anderson was MY toughest fight so far. But we’ll see. That’s yet to be said. I don’t think (Romero is) going to be. Like, the way the match is shaping up, I don’t really think he’s going to be. I think he’s going to be quite…not easy, but I’ll make it look easy. “Yoel is a guy who’s fought someone who just stays in front of him,” Adesanya continued. “He STAYS in front of him, and yeah, he likes a punching bag, and that I am not.”

Israel Adesanya will be facing Yoel Romero at UFC 248. If he manages to make it look as easy as he seems to think, that will be massive, considering that in a lot of ways, this is a tough matchup.