Israel Adesanya Tears Into Paulo Costa, Vows To ‘Roast Him Like A Summer Pig’

Israel Adesanya Goes After Paulo Costa Following UFC 248

Paulo Costa may not have been able to fight over the weekend, at UFC 248. However, Israel Adesanya has not forgotten that he is next in line for the title.

Adesanya took on Yoel Romero at UFC 248, in a fight for the middleweight title. Although the bout was a bit lackluster, Izzy would win, taking the unanimous decision. Immediately he began to look to what would be next for him.

Luckily, Adesanya did not have to look too far, as Paulo Costa was sitting cageside in the arena. Costa was expected to be fighting for the title, before getting sidelined with injury. Therefore, it is now believed that this will be who the middleweight champion faces next.

There was a moment after the fight, when it seemed Costa would try to get in the cage with Adesanya. However, security forced him away, much to the dismay of Izzy. As he explained in the post-fight press conference, he was hoping to exchange some words with his likely challenger.

“He left,” Adesanya said. “I thought he was going to s–t in his hand and throw it at the cage. That’s why I was trying to look at Joe Rogan like where is he and he’s like ‘he’s gone’ and I was like ‘oh f–k’. I was ready to roast him right there and then. Oh trust me, I’m going to have fun with him. I’m going to f–king roast him like a Sunday pig.”

Israel Adesanya has already done a fair amount of roasting Paulo Costa. It is safe to say that as the fight comes closer, the trash talk will amp up. It was suggested that the two could meet up this summer, so it will be fun to see them go at it beforehand.