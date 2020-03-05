Israel Adesanya Is Not Concerned About Coronavirus: ‘My Genetics Are Different’

Israel Adesanya Is Not Concerned About Getting Coronavirus

Israel Adesanya is facing off against Yoel Romero this weekend, for the middleweight strap. However, one thing that he does not think he will have to fight, is the coronavirus.

It is not a secret that Adesanya is a special kind of athlete. It took him all of 18 months to go from his UFC debut, to interim, then undisputed middleweight champion. Therefore there can be no doubt about his level of skill, or how incredible he is.

Adesanya is aware that he is a special kind of guy. In fact, as he explained to media during the UFC 248 open workouts, he thinks being that unique comes from genetics. Not only that, but he thinks these genetics are enough to protect him from the coronavirus that is spreading throughout the world right now.

“How many people died from the coronavirus so far? I don’t know. But How many people have Died from the common cold? i don’t know man, There’s this hype about corona, and I had my face mask on at the airport, but at the end of the day, f–k I’ve had malaria eight times. My genetics is different, and I’m not above nature, don’t get me wrong. I don’t subject to that. I don’t see myself getting affected by that.”

Now to be fair, the MiddleEasy Monster is not a medical expert. However it seems pretty unlikely that “different genetics” will be able to protect Adesanya from a disease which is spread from person to person. On the other hand, it has been confirmed that the people must susceptible to it are the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems.

Regardless, it is good to see that Israel Adesanya is not letting concerns about the coronavirus affect his mindset headed into UFC 248.