Israel Adesanya Issues Apology For 9/11 Remark, Vows To ‘Be More Careful’

Israel Adesanya Apologizes For Controversial 9/11 Comments

Israel Adesanya recently came under fire for some controversial comments at a press conference. Now he addresses the controversy, and apologizes for his words.

Adesanya is set to make the first defense of his UFC Middleweight title against Yoel Romero. The bout will take place March 7th, as the main event of UFC 248. Despite the fact that Romero lost his last bout, there is still a large amount of excitement among the fanbase for this matchup.

Leading up to the fight, Adesanya attended a press conference to promote the fight. Here, he made a controversial remark about making Romero “crumble like the Twin Towers.” This is in reference to the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, in New York. As a result, he was met with some serious backlash.

Following the backlash, Israel Adesanya has decided to issue an apology. He sent a message to his Instagram story, vowing to be more careful moving forward.

“I never made a joke about people dying or made light of the tragic event that was 9/11, I was simply rambling and my brain worked faster than my mouth in a moment to (choose) the wrong euphemism. You speak on the mic enough times and you’re bound to miss the mark with some bars. I did on this one and for that I’m sorry. I’ll be more careful in (the) future with my words.”

Israel Adesanya is known for his quick-witted nature, and does not often say things that are met with disdain from those listening. Regardless, it shows real character that he was able to own up to his mistake, and apologize to those he offended.