Islam Makhachev Points To Prates–Morales Fight In January Amid Title Questions

Islam Makhachev has pointed toward Carlos Prates and Michael Morales facing one another in January rather than confirming his own next title defense. The UFC welterweight champion made the suggestion in two replies on X on Saturday, October 24, after a fan asked whether he would fight Prates that month.

A January answer directed at the challengers

The exchange began beneath Makhachev’s television-viewing post. The fan’s question specifically concerned a January fight with Carlos. Makhachev responded at 18:39 UTC:

Carlos Morales January

Too much contenders

Carlos Morales January

Too much contenders — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 24, 2026

Those were two lines in one reply. His next message, posted a little more than a minute later, explained the purpose of putting the names together:

We have to now who is better who deserve

We have to now who is better who deserve — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 24, 2026

The wording is reproduced as written. Together, the replies indicate a desire to sort out the challengers; they do not supply a signed bout, event number or confirmation from either prospective opponent.

The exchange follows reports of a Toronto change

The replies arrive a day after reports that Makhachev was no longer part of the proposed UFC 336 main event. Ag Fight first reported the change, citing sources close to the situation, without naming a replacement or explaining his reported absence.

Ariel Helwani separately reported that Makhachev against Prates was no longer the target for Toronto. He said the date no longer worked for the champion but did not specify why. That account concerned a proposed matchup, not a publicly confirmed title fight being canceled.

UFC 336 remains scheduled for January 30, 2027, at Scotiabank Arena. The Toronto event announcement established the return date and venue independently of the eventual headliner. A January suggestion in a social-media reply does not establish that Prates and Morales have been assigned to that card.

Prates has been pursuing Makhachev after three consecutive stoppage victories. That run includes finishes of Geoff Neal, Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena, giving the Brazilian recent success against former champions as well as an established place in the title discussion.

Makhachev’s most recent defense came against Ian Machado Garry over five rounds at UFC 330 on August 15. He also defeated Della Maddalena to win the welterweight championship, whereas Prates stopped the Australian in May. Their shared opponent is competitive background, not proof of how a future meeting would unfold.

Morales was the official reserve for Makhachev–Garry and completed the backup-fighter process, but was not needed when both title participants made weight. That placed him in the championship arrangements without producing an appearance in the bout itself.