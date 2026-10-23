Islam Makhachev Reportedly Out Of UFC 336 Main Event Plans

Islam Makhachev is no longer part of the UFC’s proposed Toronto main event, according to an October 23 report from Ag Fight. The agency cited sources close to the situation, saying the promotion is considering other options for UFC 336 rather than proceeding with the welterweight champion as its headliner.

Carlos Prates had been discussed as the potential opponent. That is different from an officially announced title defense being canceled: neither the report nor the UFC’s current event listing establishes that the two men had signed a completed bout agreement.

Ag Fight’s originating statement said, in an English translation from Portuguese:

“Islam Makhachev was originally scheduled for the UFC 336 card, but is out of the main event.”

No explanation for his reported absence was provided. The agency also named no replacement headliner, alternate opponent or revised date for Makhachev. Its account should not be read as an injury announcement or evidence that the champion has decided to retire.

BREAKING! Islam Makhachev estava originalmente escalado para o card do UFC 336, mas está fora do main-event. O evento estuda novas possibilidades para o show! — Ag. Fight (@AgFight) October 23, 2026

Ariel Helwani separately reported, citing his own sources, that the January date no longer worked for Makhachev. He did not specify the scheduling problem and credited Ag Fight with first reporting the change.

Islam Makhachev vs Carlos Prates is no longer the target to headline UFC 336 in Toronto, per sources. That was originally the hope/plan, but I’m told the UFC is looking elsewhere now. Date doesn’t work for Makhachev anymore. Unclear why. No word just yet on the new target.… — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 23, 2026

Toronto remains on the calendar

The event itself is still scheduled for Saturday, January 30, 2027, at Scotiabank Arena. The Toronto return was announced separately from any prospective matchup. On the UFC’s official event page, both main-event positions remain marked TBD.

The page displays a January 31 main-card start in UTC, which falls on January 30 in Toronto. That time-zone distinction does not move the local event to another day. The venue and ticket listing also identify the Saturday date; the new report concerns the proposed lineup, not the arena booking.

In a brief video circulated by Championship Rounds, Nina-Marie Daniele asks Dana White about the Makhachev-Prates report during her livestream. The available exchange contains no replacement-fight announcement or explanation of the negotiations.

🚨 Dana White is asked about the reports of Islam Makhachev being OUT of the Carlos Prates fight: "Ah. Interesting." 🤔 (via @Ninadrama) https://t.co/wL2kKjUkLs pic.twitter.com/BqPx7Cabwh — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 23, 2026

Two different routes through Della Maddalena

Makhachev’s most recent title defense was his five-round unanimous decision over Ian Machado Garry on August 15. His UFC profile lists him as the reigning welterweight champion, with a 29-1 record and a 17-fight winning streak.

Prates is ranked No. 2 on his official profile. His current three-fight winning streak includes a first-round finish of Geoff Neal on August 16, 2025, followed by a second-round stoppage of Leon Edwards on November 15. That run explains his place in the championship discussion without making a booking official.

Della Maddalena is a common opponent: Makhachev took the belt from him by unanimous decision at UFC 322, while Prates stopped him on May 2. The Brazilian’s latest victory came at 3:17 of round three, according to the UFC’s record.