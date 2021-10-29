Islam Makhachev Explains What Changed After Lone Career Loss

Islam Makhachev has detailed what he needed to change after getting knocked out in his only pro MMA defeat.

Makhachev has a ton of hype surrounding him. Some have gone as far as to say it’s a forgone conclusion that he will become the UFC Lightweight Champion. With his close friend and training partner, Khabib Nurmagomedov, now retired, it has opened the door for Islam Makhachev to seize the brass ring.

Islam Makhachev Reflects On First & Only Career Loss

Makhachev spoke to Daniel Cormier and was asked about bouncing back from his lone career defeat. Back in Oct. 2015, Makhachev was knocked out by Adriano Martins with one punch in the first round at UFC 192. Since that fight, Makhachev has gone on an eight-fight winning streak.

Makhachev explained to “DC” what he needed to change after the defeat.

“Before this fight, I think nobody can stop me. I can do whatever I want but this is MMA, small gloves. It’s very dangerous because small gloves, every punch is gonna be very dangerous. That’s why I’m changing a lot after this fight. But this, lucky punch, 100 percent. If you see now this guy’s career, he win after this fight, he never win. He have five or six-fight lose streak.”

At this point, that loss is a distant memory. Makhachev is now closing in on a UFC Lightweight Title opportunity. He will meet Dan Hooker on the main card of UFC 267 on Saturday (Oct. 29) in Abu Dhabi. If Makhachev wins, he believes that he can get the next 155-pound title shot if Michael Chandler beats Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 on Nov. 6.