Islam Makhachev Tells Carlos Prates To Train After Interim Title Announcement

Different results against Ian Machado Garry became Islam Makhachev’s argument against Carlos Prates on Saturday, October 24. The UFC welterweight champion posted the message after the promotion announced Prates against Michael Morales for an interim championship in Toronto.

Writing on his own X account at 21:22 UTC, Makhachev used their common opponent to challenge Prates’ standing:

I just beat the guy who chased you around the Octagon for five rounds. Shut up and go train.

He also dismissed Prates’ competitive level and ended with a tentative suggestion that they could meet, qualified by a maybe hashtag. The post did not name a date, announce an agreement or explain his absence from the January card.

I just beat the guy who chased you around the Octagon for five rounds. Shut up and go train. You’re not on my level. See you soon . #maybe — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 24, 2026

Toronto will determine an interim champion

The newly announced Prates–Morales matchup is scheduled for UFC 336 on January 30, 2027, at Scotiabank Arena. It gives the challengers a five-round championship assignment while Makhachev remains the undisputed titleholder. Morales enters unbeaten at 19-0; his most recent UFC appearance ended with a first-round stoppage of Sean Brady at UFC 322.

During Saturday’s original broadcast announcement, Jon Anik said the UFC had worked with Makhachev and his team toward January before being told earlier this week that the champion would not be ready. Anik linked the subsequent wait to Ramadan and described a possible defense window between May and July. That was a projection, not an announced return date or a medical diagnosis.

Makhachev had already suggested a January meeting between Prates and Morales in two earlier replies, saying the contenders needed to establish who deserved the opportunity. Those messages preceded the official interim-title announcement. At 18:39 UTC he named both men, then followed just over a minute later with his message about deciding the more deserving contender.

The shared opponent behind the message

Garry defeated Prates by unanimous decision over five rounds on April 26, 2025. Makhachev subsequently beat the Irish contender over the same distance at UFC 330 on August 15, 2026. The champion’s description of Prates being chased is his own assessment of the earlier performance.

Prates has rebuilt his position since that defeat with three consecutive stoppages. He finished Geoff Neal in the opening round in August 2025, Leon Edwards in round two that November, and Jack Della Maddalena in the third round in Perth on May 2. The latter two wins came against former welterweight champions. That sequence explains why he remains in the title conversation despite the loss Makhachev highlighted.

Della Maddalena is another common opponent. Makhachev took the welterweight belt from the Australian by unanimous decision over five rounds at UFC 322 in November 2025.