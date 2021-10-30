 Skip to Content

Islam Makhachev Quickly Submits Dan Hooker With Kimura Lock – UFC 267 Results (Highlights)

Makhachev made quick work of Hooker on the UFC 267 main card with a first-round submission win via a kimura lock.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

Islam Makhachev Quickly Submits Dan Hooker With Kimura Lock – UFC 267 Results (Highlights)
A lightweight encounter between Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker is taking place now (Saturday, October 30, 2021) at UFC 269 in Abu Dhabi.

Round 1

Hooker is feinting plenty early. He lands a leg kick. He attempts another one soon after but Makhachev times a takedown to perfection and passes to half guard extremely quickly. After nearly a minute of slowly working, Makhachev quickly transitions to a kimura lock and gets the submission win!

Official Result: Islam Makhachev defeats Dan Hooker via submission (R1, 2:25)

Check out the highlights below:

