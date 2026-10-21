Islam Dulatov vs. Levan Chokheli Reported For December 5 UFC Saudi Arabia

Islam Dulatov and Levan Chokheli are reported to meet at welterweight on December 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Marcel Dorff reported the matchup on October 21, citing multiple sources after an initial announcement from Connected MMA. The report places the bout at ANB Arena; it is not presented here as an official UFC announcement.

Connected MMA’s original Instagram post is dated October 20. Dorff’s subsequent account independently corroborates the pairing and identifies it as each man’s second UFC appearance. That distinction separates a proposed return to action from a debut: both have already won inside the Octagon, but neither has yet built an extended UFC run.

Dulatov Returns After The Turman Cancellation

For Dulatov, the booking would follow a canceled assignment rather than a competitive defeat. His scheduled Abu Dhabi fight with Wellington Turman was withdrawn because of illness. His team said he required hospital treatment for an infection and that the decision to pull out was made with the UFC. There was no result to add to his record from that canceled contest.

The earlier withdrawal does not establish a continuing medical problem or provide a diagnosis for this new training camp. It explains why his second UFC appearance has taken longer to arrive than originally planned. December’s reported opponent is Chokheli, not a rescheduled Turman matchup.

Two Early UFC Wins, Different Routes To Riyadh

Dulatov’s completed UFC debut came against Adam Fugitt at UFC 318 in New Orleans on July 19, 2025. He won by first-round knockout at 4:06, earning a Performance of the Night bonus. Before reaching the main roster, he secured his contract by knocking out Vanilto Antunes on Dana White’s Contender Series in October 2024. Those finishes are the competitive background to his return, not evidence that the newly reported fight has already taken place.

Chokheli Brings Bellator Experience To His Second UFC Fight

Chokheli’s 23-second debut win over Leon Shahbazyan came on June 20, 2026. UFC’s athlete record classifies the finish as a first-round stoppage by strikes and lists his professional record at 15-3. It was his first UFC appearance, not his first professional fight.

The Georgian brings substantially more experience than that brief Octagon showing might suggest. He turned professional in April 2016 and went 4-3 in Bellator. His official profile credits 12 knockout victories, 11 first-round finishes and five wins from his latest six fights. Lorenz Larkin supplied the defeat in that stretch in September 2024. Dulatov would therefore be facing an experienced promotional newcomer rather than an untested professional.

MiddleEasy has separately covered the reported Israel Adesanya-Shara Magomedov headliner for the December 5 Saudi card. That remains a separate matchup report, not proof of this booking or a finalized running order. No bout order or broadcast start time is established by the Dulatov-Chokheli announcement.