ISAO Meets Ryo Goto At Pancrase 369 On December 20

ISAO will try to end a lengthy wait for a victory against Ryo Goto at Pancrase 369 on December 20. The former two-division champion has been booked for a three-round lightweight fight at Tachikawa Stage Garden in Tokyo, part of the promotion’s October 27 card additions.

The official lineup lists ISAO at 27-9-2 and Goto at 6-4. The three five-minute rounds carry no championship.

A former champion looks beyond two difficult returns

ISAO’s Pancrase record traces his championship credentials across two divisions. He won the lightweight title against Koji Oishi by unanimous decision in April 2012 and defended it against Yoshiaki Takahashi in September 2013. His later featherweight title run included decision victories over Nazareno Malegarie and Kyle Aguon in 2019. Those five-round assignments contrast with the shorter distance he faces in December.

His most recent victory listed by Pancrase came over Taichi Nakajima on May 30, 2021, when he retained the featherweight championship after five rounds. The record then jumps to two defeats in 2025: a first-round knockout loss in July, followed by a rear-naked-choke submission to Yusuke Kasuya at 44 seconds of round two in December.

Pancrase’s current preview also records a June loss to Yusuke Yachi in ISAO’s RIZIN debut. The promotion presents this next assignment as his attempt to secure a first victory in approximately five and a half years.

In his October 27 written reaction, paraphrased here in English translation, ISAO said he would approach the December assignment with determination, give it his full effort and welcome the fans’ support.

Goto brings a perfect Shooto ledger, but not an unbeaten overall record

Goto’s Pancrase debut ended with an arm-lock submission of Kazuma Maruyama at 4:24 of the opening round on June 1, 2025. The promotion’s profile identifies him as a Tokyo-born TRIBE TOKYO MMA fighter, while its current event listing supplies his updated overall record.

His separate Shooto record shows four wins from four appearances. He earned decision victories over Takumi Ishihara in April 2023, Hibiki Tejima in March 2025 and Daiki Yuki that October. He then knocked out Shivaev at 1:44 of round one on February 18 this year. The promotion’s results confirm that last contest took place at lightweight. The four-win figure is specific to Shooto competition, rather than a claim that Goto has never lost elsewhere.

Indeed, ONE Championship records his subsequent defeat to Sarmad Jahanara at ONE Friday Fights 159 on June 19. That lightweight MMA contest ended by technical knockout at 2:53 of the second round.

TRIBE TOKYO MMA independently confirmed the December booking on its own website and social account. The team notice named ISAO as Goto’s opponent and asked supporters to back its fighter.

Goto offered a confident assessment in his October 27 Instagram announcement. In English translation, he said he believed he could dominate in any situation and deliver a good performance. He invited fans to attend, welcomed ticket inquiries and said he was seeking sponsors for the fight.

Doors are scheduled to open at 1 p.m. Japan Standard Time, with the event starting at 1:30 p.m. General ticket sales begin November 14, following the November 13 fan-club presale. Pancrase lists U-NEXT for domestic coverage and UFC Fight Pass internationally.

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