Bellator Veteran Isaiah Chapman’s Murderer Sentenced To 29.5 Years In Prison

The MMA world was in shock when it was reported that Bellator and WSOF veteran Isaiah Chapman had been shot and killed. Now Christopher Blouir, the man responsible for his murder has been sentenced to almost 30 years in prison.

In April of last year, it was reported that Chapman had been shot and killed in his home town of Akron, Ohio. Shortly thereafter, Blouir was arrested and charged with murder in this case, following an interview with police.

According to reports, Blouir pleaded guilty to the charges levied against him, in May. Last week he appeared in Summit County Court, where Judge Alison McCarty has now sentenced him to 29.5 years to life in prison for his crime.

“I don’t believe you’re a monster, Chris, but this was a monstrous act,” McCarty said to Blouir.

The Death Of Isaiah Chapman

At 30 years of age, Isaiah Chapman was an aspiring MMA fighter with a pro record of 9-4. In 2019, a mere six months before his death, he had his first fight in Bellator, where he lost by submission to top prospect in the organization, Patrick Mix.

According to the prosecutors, Christopher Blouir became jealous of Isaiah, because he had begun seeing the defendant’s ex. This led to him coming to Isaiah’s home on the 7th of April, 2020, where he shot the man once, before firing the gun three more times on Isiah’s way down.

As tragic of a tale as this is, it only gets more heartbreaking when you discover that Chapman had two daughters, who apparently witness the whole incident. It was reportedly clear in the courtroom, just how much Isaiah meant to his family and how good of a person he truly was.

“It’s hard talking to somebody face-to-face that destroyed your life, killed your baby and I want to ask him why,” said Chapman’s mother, Cassandra Wright. “I know my son is gone and I know I can’t see him no more, can’t talk to him no more.”

Hopefully the friends and family of Isaiah Chapman can take some solace knowing that Christopher Blouir will be behind bars. Unfortunately though, that does nothing to return what was taken from them.