Bellator Fighter Isaiah Chapman Shot and Killed Outside of Home in Akron, Ohio

According to reports, it’s painful to report that Bellator fighter Isaiah Chapman was shot and killed outside of his home in Akron, Ohio. Chapman was just 30 years old. Also, he was the #1 ranked Bantamweight in all of Ohio according to Tapology.

News of Isaiah Chapman Reported

The death of Isaiah Chapman was reported by David McKinney on Twitter. Furthermore, in the tweet, McKinney reported that Isaiah was shot and killed outside of his own home.

Got word that Bellator and WSOF vet and longtime #OhioMMA standout Isaiah Chapman was shot and killed outside his home in Akron last night. Horrible news — David McKinney (@MMAMcKinney) April 8, 2020

“Got word that Bellator and WSOF vet and longtime Ohio MMA standout Isaiah Chapman was shot and killed outside his home in Akron last night. Horrible news,” wrote McKinney on Twitter.

Chapman was nicknamed “The Beast” and amassed a professional record of 9 wins and 3 losses in his young career. Additionally, he competed in both the World Series of Fighting (which is now the Professional Fighters League) and Bellator. Furthermore, he fought on Bellator 232 which featured Rory MacDonald vs Douglas Lima. However, Isaiah was primarily known as a local legend in the state of Ohio for his time spent in Honor FC.

Official Report and How to Donate

Here’s the official report from Akron news and the police department. Furthermore, there is information on who to contact if anyone has any information pertaining to the crime.

The Akron Police Department and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office are asking for the public’s help in giving any information in the shooting death of a 30-year-old Akron man. Officers responded to the 300 block of Reed Avenue for a shots fired call on Tuesday night. The 30-year-old man was located in the street with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Akron Summa Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no information on the shooter at this time. The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.

GoFundMe Account Information

Because of the unknown reasoning, anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 330-375-2490.

Also, A GoFundMe account has also been created for Isiah in order to cover the expensive costs of a funeral. To donate and support the account, click the link shown here.