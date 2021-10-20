UFC Bantamweight Irwin Rivera Granted Conditional Release From Custody After Attempted Murder Charges

UFC Bantamweight Irwin Rivera is no longer in police custody.

Back in January, Rivera was arrested for allegedly stabbing his sisters. Both sisters were covered in blood and were seen with multiple stab wounds according to a police report. They both survived the attacks and Rivera was taken into custody.

In a taped interview, Rivera thought he killed his sisters and said he did it for a “higher power.” The UFC fighter has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He also suffered from an “acute episode of psychosis.” Both of Rivera’s sisters have said that the UFC bantamweight wasn’t in the right frame of mind when he attacked them in their sleep.

Irwin Rivera Granted Conditional Release

ESPN Deportes is reporting that Irwin Rivera has been granted a conditional release from custody. Doctors have testified that Rivera’s mental condition has now been stabilized. It’s been said that one of the doctors involved in the case has also stated that Rivera may even be able to resume his MMA career. That would hinge on whether or not Rivera can meet all of the conditions of his release.

Rivera must ensure that he continues to take his medication, is supervised during travel, and he continues his therapy. He also must adhere to the living arrangements with his family.