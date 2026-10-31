Ion Cutelaba Reportedly Meets Magomed Tuchalov At UFC Saudi Arabia On December 5

Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Tuchalov are reportedly heading for a light heavyweight meeting at UFC Saudi Arabia. Nolan King reports that the pair are booked for December 5 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, adding a veteran-versus-newcomer matchup to the developing card.

The report, published early Saturday, October 31, cites two people with knowledge of the booking who requested anonymity because UFC has not announced the fight. King also named both competitors in a written X post. The matchup should therefore be described as reported, rather than a formal promotional announcement.

New fight for #UFCSaudiArabia: Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Tuchalov, per multiple sources Story headed to @MMAJunkie pic.twitter.com/TXksfLfOGV — Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 31, 2026

Cutelaba Looks To Rebound From His June Defeat

Cutelaba would enter looking to recover from a stoppage defeat to Navajo Stirling. UFC’s written fight history dates that loss to June 20, with the finish recorded at 3:23 of the second round.

His March 14 bout against Oumar Sy had a different outcome: the Moldovan won with a guillotine choke at 4:24 of the opening round. Before that, he stopped Ibo Aslan with an arm-triangle choke in February 2025, either side of a split-decision loss to Modestas Bukauskas.

Those results leave him with three wins in his past five appearances, including the September 2024 split decision over Ivan Erslan. His 20-12-1 professional record includes 21 UFC fights, a substantial experience gap compared with an opponent preparing for only his second Octagon assignment. The 32-year-old lists combat sambo as his style and says he spent 12 years training in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Tuchalov Returns After A Decision In His UFC Debut

Tuchalov is unbeaten at 7-0 after making a successful UFC debut against Brendson Ribeiro on July 25. He won that contest by unanimous decision after three rounds, following a regional run in which every victory had come inside the distance.

His immediate pre-UFC milestone came in March, when he knocked out former UFC fighter Caio Machado in the first round to capture the UAE Warriors light heavyweight championship. UFC’s written biography identifies five knockout wins and one submission among his professional results, with four first-round finishes.

The 26-year-old Russian began his professional career in August 2023 and is listed as training at Timur Valiev Gym. He also brings an amateur background: his official biography identifies him as the 2019 IMMAF world champion and notes international combat-sambo competition.

Other bouts in King’s reported Saudi Arabia lineup include Jafel Filho against Bruno Silva, Matthieu Duclos against Modestino Rodrigues, Abdul Hussein against Hecher Sosa, Levan Chokheli against Islam Dulatov and Ivan Gnizditskiy against Uran Satybaldiev. That is a developing lineup, not a finalized bout order.