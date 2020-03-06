Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Ankalaev Rematch Booked For UFC 249

Cutelaba And Ankalaev Will Throwdown Again On April 18 In Brooklyn

ESPN confirms that Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Ankalaev will run it back again at UFC 249 pay-per-view (PPV) on April 18 in Brooklyn, N.Y after their first fight ended in controversy.

Breaking: Per sources, UFC rebooking last week’s controversial bout between Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev to UFC 249 in April in Brooklyn.

Both Ankalaev and Cuteleba fought at UFC Fight Night 169 last Sat. (February 29) in Norfolk, Virginia, where Ankalaev (13-1) scored his first-round knockout win. The referee Kevin MacDonald stopped the fight to protect the Ion, who was visibly stunned by the strikes. Ion hurt his back after Ankalaev landed a head kick. Ion immediately protested, but the decision was already made.

No contracts have been locked yet, but UFC is in the works to finalize the bout.

UFC 249 headlined by a lightweight title fight between champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, and Rose Namajunas meets Jessica Andrade in women’s strawweight bout.