Invicta FC is holding a Halloween costume contest and we get to vote for the winner

Invicta FC remains forever and always our favorite MMA promotion. From MMA high school yearbook photos, producing UFC level talent on every card and all around good vibe about promoting cage fights, Invicta finds a way to stand out in the crowded MMA promotional field.

With Halloween today, Invicta has thought of yet another way to uniquely promote their brand and the athletes they roster.

Halloween costume contest! With cash prizes!! Vote now and feel the pumpkin spiced hype rushing through your MMA loving veins!!!

HOLY SHIT

Undead mermaids fight on land and sea

(Fight) Day of the Dead

Happy Halloween 🎃 👻 #InvictaHalloween #invictafights #invictafc #happyhalloween #caveiramexicana #diadasbruxas

A post shared by Bianca Daimoni (@bianca_daimoni) on



Teamwork truly shows a person’s Halloween spirit

Now that’s a guillotine choke

And the leader in the orange and black clubhouse

We’ll update the post as more Invicta athletes enter the candy corn infused fray.

Tommy Messano
Tommy Messano is a writer residing in Gilbert, Arizona who is best known for his work as a Mixed Martial Arts journalist. His work has been featured on a number of publications, including Sherdog.com, MiddleEasy.com, ESPN.com, the abandoned WCL.com as well as his own site, ULTMMA.com (R.I.P). An Arizona State University alum he can often be found marketing and public relating things to people when not writing on The Internet.
