Invicta FC is holding a Halloween costume contest and we get to vote for the winner

Invicta FC remains forever and always our favorite MMA promotion. From MMA high school yearbook photos, producing UFC level talent on every card and all around good vibe about promoting cage fights, Invicta finds a way to stand out in the crowded MMA promotional field.

With Halloween today, Invicta has thought of yet another way to uniquely promote their brand and the athletes they roster.

Invicta athletes! Step up your Halloween costume game for a chance to win 💰! Just 2 days left to enter! 👻🎃#InvictaHalloween pic.twitter.com/f2HmBpjKx7 — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) October 30, 2017

Halloween costume contest! With cash prizes!! Vote now and feel the pumpkin spiced hype rushing through your MMA loving veins!!!

—-

HOLY SHIT

Undead mermaids fight on land and sea

(Fight) Day of the Dead

Happy Halloween 🎃 👻 #InvictaHalloween #invictafights #invictafc #happyhalloween #caveiramexicana #diadasbruxas A post shared by Bianca Daimoni (@bianca_daimoni) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT





Teamwork truly shows a person’s Halloween spirit

Now that’s a guillotine choke

Invicta halloween contest! Help me out and share my photo please

Or else!! (Followed by evil laugh) 😂😈😈@InvictaFights

#HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/OpgcqjWyrg — Kelly D'Angelo (@KellyADAngelo) October 31, 2017

And the leader in the orange and black clubhouse

We’ll update the post as more Invicta athletes enter the candy corn infused fray.