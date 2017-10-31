Invicta FC is holding a Halloween costume contest and we get to vote for the winner
Invicta FC remains forever and always our favorite MMA promotion. From MMA high school yearbook photos, producing UFC level talent on every card and all around good vibe about promoting cage fights, Invicta finds a way to stand out in the crowded MMA promotional field.
With Halloween today, Invicta has thought of yet another way to uniquely promote their brand and the athletes they roster.
Invicta athletes! Step up your Halloween costume game for a chance to win 💰! Just 2 days left to enter! 👻🎃#InvictaHalloween pic.twitter.com/f2HmBpjKx7
Halloween costume contest! With cash prizes!! Vote now and feel the pumpkin spiced hype rushing through your MMA loving veins!!!
HOLY SHIT
#invictahalloween pic.twitter.com/6XkeWVgjHC
Undead mermaids fight on land and sea
(Fight) Day of the Dead
Teamwork truly shows a person’s Halloween spirit
She caught me 💰🚓 #invictafc #invictahalloween pic.twitter.com/uLxIXA70Lr
Now that’s a guillotine choke
Invicta halloween contest! Help me out and share my photo please
Or else!! (Followed by evil laugh) 😂😈😈@InvictaFights
#HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/OpgcqjWyrg
And the leader in the orange and black clubhouse
My submission 4 @InvictaFights costume contest – Voting starts 11/1! 🎃👻 #jedi #invictahalloween #princessleia #theforceisstrongwiththisone pic.twitter.com/ZKnYtj4cly
We’ll update the post as more Invicta athletes enter the candy corn infused fray.