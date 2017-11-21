MMA Rundown

Interview: Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker says he talked to Scott Coker about a fight in Bellator

The greatest trick Scott Coker ever pulled was convincing the world Herschel Walker did exist. In a sport built upon freak show fights having a 48-year-old Walker fight in the Strikeforce cage was Coker’s piece de resistance.

Now 55, if Herschel Walker and Coker can get him one fight in the Bellator cage it would a promoter’s version of a walkoff home run followed by a Hail Mary pass thrown by SCott Coker then caught by Scott Coker.

Speaking on the SiriusXM’s MMA Tonight show with RJ Clifford and AJ Hawk, Walker said he has been asking for a Bellator fight. I mean after the year MMA just had, sure why not let a 1982 Heisman Trophy winner TKO a random regional MMA heavyweight next year in Bellator.

Book it Coker!

Tommy Messano
Tommy Messano is a writer residing in Gilbert, Arizona who is best known for his work as a Mixed Martial Arts journalist. His work has been featured on a number of publications, including Sherdog.com, MiddleEasy.com, ESPN.com, the abandoned WCL.com as well as his own site, ULTMMA.com (R.I.P). An Arizona State University alum he can often be found marketing and public relating things to people when not writing on The Internet.
