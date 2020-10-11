Joaquin Buckley entered the Fight Island cage with relatively little to no hype around his name last night. Then, he performed one of the greatest knockouts in the history of the UFC, immediately raising awareness of his name. While the overnight glitz and the glamor alongside a $50k bonus are great for Buckley, there’s an unfortunate dark side to the KO. However. Buckley’s opponent, Impa Kasanganay was all class after the devastating knockout.

Fight Island 5

Before the sound of the final bell, Buckley was standing opposite of the octagon glancing at a then-undefeated fighter in Impa Kasanganay. The fight started with pace and energy from both men, who tried to land deafening shots on each other in a back and forth systematic brawl. Then, Buckley launched a kick that Kasanganay caught. But, He used the energy to spin and produced a brutal heel kick to the center of his opponent’s head. Once Impa’s lights went out, fans and fighters immediately shared their reactions.

Kasanganay Shares Statement

However, Impa Kasanganay showed class in defeat. He took to social media to share a heartfelt message about his performance, as well as congratulating Buckley on his.

“God bless you (towards Buckley). It was an honor to step in the Octagon with you and to do what I love. Safe travels to you and your team Beautiful shot. Way to fight.” typed Impa. “I will improve. To the @ufc and all staff members thank you for making fight Island a possibility. You are a top-notch organization. I know the best is yet to come. God is great and He has never failed me. Never will. He’s so faithful. I look forward to the opportunity to get back into the Octagon. Back to work. God bless you. Thank you to my Dad such a blessing to have you in my corner, @nanucosta , and @bryan_barberena for cornering you had me prepared. Thank you so to my @gymotribe for working with me. You all have a special place in my heart. The best is yet to come.

Impa Shows Act of Class

Showing such class in a loss is the greatest act of character that a fighter could display. Especially due to the loss being the first in Impa’s professional career (8-1). With an optimistic mindset for the future, Kasanganay’s mind is heading in the right direction.

However, the highlight reel knockout will be played for many years to come.