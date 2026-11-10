IMMAF Plans Governance Review Before Seeking SIGA Certification

The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation, a SIGA member, will examine its governance against the Sport Integrity Global Alliance’s Bronze-level requirements, beginning a review intended to identify where its arrangements need improvement. The commitment was announced on November 7 as the amateur MMA World Championships concluded in Tbilisi, Georgia.

IMMAF has not received certification. Its proposed gap analysis precedes reforms and independent assessment through the SIGA Independent Rating and Verification System, or SIRVS.

IMMAF chief executive Densign White set out that distinction in the written announcement:

“We want a clear basis for setting priorities, implementing improvements and preparing for independent assessment.”

SIGA chief executive Emanuel Macedo de Medeiros welcomed the federation’s willingness to submit its governance to scrutiny. The announcement forms part of November’s Sport Integrity Action Month.

What The Bronze Benchmark Actually Covers

SIGA’s published 2023 Good Governance standards describe concrete organizational requirements rather than competitive achievements. Bronze provisions include democratically elected leadership and a separation between governing, regulatory, executive, disciplinary and commercial functions. They also call for avoiding conflicts of interest when those responsibilities are divided.

The election provisions require a fair process with published voting allocations, opportunities for members to stand and express their views, and an independent election committee. Selected candidates for board, committee, disciplinary and executive roles should undergo independent integrity checks before appointment. Judicial processes are meant to remain free from political influence.

Other Bronze requirements address a right of appeal to an impartial body, a member-approved constitution and a general assembly with defined checks, balances and responsibilities. The framework also specifies independent annual evaluation of board performance, documented risk management and a diversity policy covering the boardroom and staff.

These are the published benchmarks for the review, not findings that IMMAF has failed them. The standards place Bronze below Silver and Gold in an additive structure: higher levels incorporate the requirements beneath them. Applicable local law takes precedence where it conflicts with the framework.

Independent Assessment Is A Separate Step

SIGA describes SIRVS as a system for assessing implementation of its standards. Its wider program covers governance, financial transparency, betting integrity and youth protection. IMMAF’s announcement specifically concerns the Good Governance pathway; it does not announce certification across all those areas.

A written technical explanation published in SIGA’s journal in 2024 helps distinguish the stages. Technical lead Frank Lee explained that a gap analysis can reveal concerns, but the system does not install an organization’s governance arrangements for it. That would create an impartiality problem when the same arrangements later came to be assessed.

The explanation describes an independent review of an auditor’s recommendation before a final decision, plus an appeals process outside the original audit. It also describes an application and document checklist, with the organization deciding when it has the material ready for assessment. Those are explanations of the system, not an IMMAF audit schedule.

For the federation and its national members, the distinction is practical: announcing a review begins work; it does not demonstrate that reforms have been implemented. Whether that work produces a certification decision remains a separate outcome to verify.

The proposed review concerns institutional governance. It is separate from recognition by another sporting association or medical protocol development, which involve different decisions and evidence.