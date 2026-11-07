Ilia Topuria Questions Arman Tsarukyan’s Ground Game, Open To Non-Title Fight

Ilia Topuria sees Arman Tsarukyan as a possible opponent, but disputes how well his wrestling would work against him. In ABC’s November 6 interview from Tbilisi, he distinguished controlling an opponent through takedowns from having a strong ground game.

His prediction was that stopping Tsarukyan’s takedowns would unsettle him. He invoked Alexander Volkanovski’s meeting with Movsar Evloev as a comparison, not as evidence that their own hypothetical fight had been arranged.

Topuria also praised Tsarukyan’s recent elbow finish and called him a good fighter. A non-title meeting would interest him with a suitable agreement. He pointed to his own wrestling upbringing when challenged about the matchup.

He prefers a Justin Gaethje rematch. April 2027 or later is under consideration, with contact training expected in January subject to recovery and how his body responds. Further UFC talks are still ahead. No opponent, event or fight date has been formally confirmed.

The finish behind Topuria’s assessment

Tsarukyan’s most recent UFC victory came against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331 in Los Angeles on September 19. It ended with a knockout at 4:56 of the opening round, making the elbows Topuria acknowledged a significant part of the contender’s latest performance.

Ruffy landed a right hand early and resisted the takedown attempts. Tsarukyan then kept working in close against the fence rather than abandoning the exchange when he could not immediately put his opponent on the canvas.

Two short elbows produced the finish. Jason Herzog stopped the contest with four seconds remaining before the horn. That sequence explains why the discussion is about more than whether Tsarukyan can complete a takedown: his last win came from striking during a clinch exchange.

The distinction matters when reading Topuria’s prediction. The former champion is offering his assessment of a potential matchup, while the completed Ruffy fight is the concrete performance against which readers can weigh that opinion.

The championship changed hands in June

Topuria’s own lightweight position changed at UFC Freedom 250 on June 14. Gaethje took the undisputed championship after a corner stoppage recorded at 5:00 of the fourth round at the White House in Washington.

It was not an immediate collapse at the first sign of trouble. Topuria threatened Gaethje with body shots and submission attempts in the second round before the American’s pressure and striking changed the direction of the contest.

A doctor examined Topuria before the fourth round, and he was allowed to continue. The bout was stopped between rounds after that fourth period had been completed. That chronology is important to the comeback discussion: his recovery follows a prolonged title fight, not a new injury announced in this interview.

A ground-game argument, not a signed bout

Topuria’s finishing record includes both submission wins and knockouts. The UFC lists eight victories by submission and seven by knockout, a useful distinction when considering an argument centered on grappling rather than punching power alone.

His championship rise also included stopping Alexander Volkanovski in the second round in February 2024 and Max Holloway in the third round in October that year. He subsequently stopped Charles Oliveira in the opening round in June 2025.