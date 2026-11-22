Ilia Topuria says his brother Aleksandre dislocated his left shoulder in the opening minutes of his loss to Santiago Luna at UFC Qatar. In a November 22 written statement, Ilia attributed reduced combinations, absent takedown attempts, backward movement and difficulty maintaining his guard to the injury.

He praised Aleksandre for reaching a split decision despite those limitations, while questioning how a fully fit matchup might have unfolded. He also expressly credited the winner:

Nothing but respect for his opponent. He did his job and deserves full credit.

Ilia defended his brother against criticism and urged detractors to improve their own lives. He accused unnamed people of exploiting the family and speaking against them, without identifying anyone. He closed with pride in Aleksandre’s persistence and a message about 2027, not a confirmed return booking. He said the year had taught both brothers that preparation does not prevent defeat, emphasizing their response to adversity rather than promising an immediate comeback.

Yesterday, we added another valuable experience to our journey. As I always say, glory and pain walk hand in hand. In the opening minutes of the fight, my brother dislocated his left shoulder, an injury that completely changed the course of the fight. Many of you were probably… pic.twitter.com/G6sAtlQs2J — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) November 22, 2026

The decision and the support that preceded it

The official outcome remains a split-decision victory for Luna: two judges scored it 30-27 and 29-28 in his favor, while the other returned 29-28 for Topuria. Their three-round bantamweight contest closed the preliminary card at ABHA Arena in Doha on Saturday, November 21. Ilia’s account is a family member’s explanation of his brother’s condition, not an independently established diagnosis or a change to the judges’ decision. Luna left with a 9-1 professional record. Aleksandre is now 7-2, with this marking his first defeat inside the UFC after entering the promotion unbeaten in two appearances.

His support had been unconditional before the opening bell. In a Spanish-language Instagram letter posted November 20, Ilia recalled a childhood in which the brothers dreamed of owning a bicycle to share. He congratulated Aleksandre on the work and sacrifices that had brought him to this point, while stressing that only they fully understood the difficulties and recoveries behind that journey.

The letter distinguished personal pride from competitive achievement. Ilia emphasized his older brother’s character and described their family history, childhood ambitions and loyal supporters as accompanying him into the cage. Although he expressed confidence in victory, he also promised that any result would leave Aleksandre a champion in his eyes. That qualification matters now: the pre-fight encouragement was never presented as support conditional on winning.

The UFC run interrupted in Doha

Aleksandre had arrived in Qatar with two victories in his first two UFC appearances. His February 2025 debut ended in a unanimous decision against Colby Thicknesse at UFC 312. Thicknesse had accepted that assignment on short notice after Cody Haddon withdrew; the UFC’s current written preview notes that he subsequently won three straight, including an October victory over previously unbeaten Asaf Chopurov.

The elder Topuria’s second Octagon appearance was also in Qatar, where he defeated Bekzat Almakhan by unanimous decision on November 22, 2025. Saturday therefore ended a year away from competition as well as his unbeaten start in the promotion. Luna, meanwhile, was rebuilding after Bryce Mitchell submitted him with an arm-triangle choke in June. The Mexican’s earlier UFC wins had come against Quang Le and Angel Pacheco.