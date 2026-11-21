Ilia Topuria has sent his older brother Aleksandre a personal message before Saturday’s UFC Qatar appearance, recalling a childhood wish to share a bicycle and the sacrifices behind their careers.

Writing in Spanish on November 20, Ilia congratulated Aleksandre on his dedication. Only they understood the difficulties, recoveries and sacrifices along their journey, he said. From their childhood beginnings, his brother had become an inspiration to millions. His greatest pride concerned Aleksandre’s character, not his achievements.

A brother’s support beyond the result

Ilia wrote that Aleksandre would carry their childhood dreams, family history and supporters into the Octagon. He expressed confidence in victory but qualified that encouragement with an unconditional promise: whatever happened, Aleksandre would remain a champion in his eyes. The message ended with love and a prayer for his brother.

The accompanying carousel pairs photographs of the brothers with a brief black-and-white training montage. It shows them working together on grappling, pads and conditioning inside a gym.

Aleksandre returns to the scene of his last win

Aleksandre faces Santiago Luna in a bantamweight bout at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena, also known as ABHA Arena, in Doha on Saturday, November 21, 2026. Friday’s official weigh-in results listed both fighters at 136 pounds. Their contest is scheduled for three rounds and occupies the top spot on the preliminary card.

This is Aleksandre’s third UFC appearance, and his first since earning a unanimous-decision victory over Bekzat Almakhan in Qatar on November 22, 2025. He enters with a 7-1 professional record and two consecutive UFC wins. He began that run with a unanimous-decision victory over Colby Thicknesse at UFC 312 on February 8, 2025.

That debut came against a short-notice replacement after Cody Haddon withdrew. Thicknesse has since won three straight, including an October victory over previously unbeaten Asaf Chopurov, adding perspective to the opposition Aleksandre has already beaten.

Luna, 22, arrives with an 8-1 record and a different immediate objective: rebounding from his first professional defeat. Bryce Mitchell submitted him with an arm-triangle choke at 4:52 of the third round on June 6. Before that setback, Luna had beaten Quang Le by knockout at 2:48 of the first round in his September 2025 UFC debut and Angel Pacheco by unanimous decision on February 28, 2026.

The preliminary broadcast begins at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the main card at 1 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Jiri Prochazka and Navajo Stirling headline the event in a five-round light heavyweight bout; Aljamain Sterling meets Kevin Vallejos in the featherweight co-main event.