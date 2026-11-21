Ikram Aliskerov used extended spells of top position and back control to defeat Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision in the UFC Qatar main-card opener. After striking with the former title challenger in the first round, he repeatedly brought the contest to the canvas and made Cannonier defend submissions through the later stages.

The middleweights entered Saturday’s fight at ABHA Arena in Doha one place apart in the UFC rankings, with Cannonier at No. 12 and Aliskerov at No. 13. Both had made weight at the official UFC Qatar weigh-in. This was an opportunity for the Russian to test his recent progress against an established contender rather than another unranked opponent.

Round 1: Kicks and counters keep Cannonier outside

Aliskerov opened with front kicks to the body while Cannonier looked to advance behind his hands. The veteran answered with an overhand right and a jab downstairs, and both men attacked the legs. Cannonier followed a punching combination into the clinch but could not keep his opponent tied up there.

Back in open space, Aliskerov varied his targets. A left hook and a knee to the body answered one combination, before he put straight punches together and returned to front kicks. Cannonier continued seeking exchanges with his jab and hooks; Aliskerov met a late forward surge with counters from both hands.

Round 2: A restart does not halt the wrestling

The first takedown gave Aliskerov half guard and a path to mount. His ground strikes were interrupted when a fence grab prompted referee Lukasz Bosacki to stand the fighters up. That restart returned Cannonier to a standing exchange, but did not keep the action there for long.

Aliskerov caught a single leg and completed another takedown. He threatened an arm-triangle and worked between mount and half guard as Cannonier tried to move toward the fence. Once the American stood, Aliskerov remained behind him and attacked the neck, finishing the round attached to his back rather than surrendering the position.

Round 3: Aliskerov stays connected through the escapes

Cannonier took the center and tried to generate offense with his jab, a right hand and an uppercut. He initially stopped a takedown attempt. Aliskerov reset and tried again, this time getting him down and applying shoulder pressure from half guard while adding short punches.

Advances to mount brought another submission threat when Aliskerov isolated an arm for a possible kimura. Cannonier resisted and eventually stood, only for Aliskerov to complete another takedown and move to his back. With a body triangle secured, he pursued the rear-naked choke and maintained control as Cannonier defended until the horn.

In control from start to finish 💪@Ikram_Aliskerov gets his hand raised at #UFCQatar! [ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Ognyp7fiq4 — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2026

All three judges returned 30-27 scores for Aliskerov. The official result was a decision, not a submission, despite the repeated choke attempts. No point deduction was reported for the second-round fence grab; the referee’s intervention was a positional restart. The complete cards therefore distinguish that incident from a scoring penalty.

The win extends Aliskerov’s current UFC winning streak to four. His climb had included a victory over Brunno Ferreira, while his lone UFC defeat came against Robert Whittaker on short notice. The promotion’s updated middleweight streak list places him alongside Brendan Allen, Joe Pyfer and Gregory Rodrigues on four, behind Nassourdine Imavov on five.

LONGEST ACTIVE UFC WIN STREAKS – Middleweight 5 – Nassourdine Imavov

4 – Ikram Aliskerov

4 – Brendan Allen

4 – Joe Pyfer

4 – Gregory Rodrigues pic.twitter.com/EN9wM2VYr0 — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2026